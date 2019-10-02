Player of the Week: Honaker’s Trevor Dye

The senior running back chalked up 260 yards, four TD's in 50-26 win over Grundy

HONAKER, Va. (WJHL) – So far this season, the Honaker football team is 3-1 with its sole loss being by two points to Castlewood.

The Tigers have won two-straight since that stumble, including a 50-26 thumping over Grundy this past Friday. A big reason for the huge triumph was running back Trevor Dye.

The senior churned out 260 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the win over the Golden Wave. This just adds to the success Dye has achieved this season, but he said he’s filling a void that this squad has missed in recent seasons.

“You know every year you have to have someone to step up like that and we’ve kind of struggled with that the past few years, we haven’t really had nobody to step up,” Dye said. “We just have to buy into what we believe in, we just have to keep on chasing what we’re going after and listen to the coaches.”

Aside from being a leader on the field for the Tigers, the senior also became a better player off it.

“I haven’t always been the fastest guy, but I worked on my speed a lot throughout the offseason. My strength, I try to stay in the weight room every day,” Dye said.

Honaker head coach Doug Hubbard, who’s in the midst of his 39th season, also mentioned the size of Dye.

“He’s strong, he spent a lot of time in the weight room, he’s extremely strong,” Hubbard said.

Aside from his strength, the way Dye carries himself on the field also stands out.

“He runs hard and I think that’s his biggest asset, he runs hard, he’s fun to watch,” Hubbard said.

“I just try to run hard and every time I get it, I just run it like it’s my last one I’ll ever get, so it’s how I look at it,” Dye said.

The Tigers’ success is limitless if the senior continues to bring that intensity the rest of the season. Honaker hosts Tazewell on Friday.

