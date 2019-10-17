Player of the Week: Eastside running back Grayson Whited

Coeburn, Va — Grayson Whited’s hands are everywhere on the gridiron “just trying to help my team out as many ways as I can and whenever I get the ball all I’m thinking is I need to score” according to Whited.

The senior had no problem doing that this past Friday against Rye Cove he found the endzone five times via running, receiving, an interception and punt return.

“Grayson on behalf of Watauga Orthopedics and Champion Chevrolet, congratulations on being selected as the player of the week.

Head coach Michael Rhodes says “the interception was icing on the cake, but he’s a jack of all trades and with the ball in his hands, that’s the kind of things he does”

He also happened to rewrite the books his five touchdowns tied a school record, which is held by none other than his twin brother.

“I was definitely wanting to get the ball the next time that I scored on my fifth time, definitely wanted to score that sixth time to tell my twin I one upped him basically” said Whited.

So number six was just one score away from owning the sibling rivalry but he has the tools to crack that record at any time according to his coach who says “he’s able to cut at full speed, he’s got great vision, he knows where his blockers are, he sets his blockers up well and in open field, he’s just dangerous and electric.”

Rhodes says “A lot of people say I’m shifty which when I do get the ball I’m just thinking ‘if he picks up this block, then there’s a good chance I’m gone.”

The senior possesses the abilities on the field but he knows his actions off it are more important when he says “it’s more about being a leader than my traits, it’s about everyone else’s too.”

Coach Rhodes says “he puts in the work and he watches film and he knows how to set everything up and just a great kid.”

And that initiative is helping the program for years to come “well we’ve been selling all kinds of stuff for our football team. i’ve been trying to get on top of that, get everyone to do it for us and we want to new equipment and all that.” says Whited

Well no one should have a problem buying what whited is selling on the gridiron. In Coeburn, VA Jesse Krull, News Channel 11 sports.