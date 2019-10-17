Player of the Week: Eastside Running Back Grayson Whited

The Eastside running back tied a school record with five touchdowns in Friday's 53-16 victory over Rye Cove

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL)- Eastside running back Grayson Whited nearly made history against Rye Cove, chalking five touchdowns in Friday’s 53-16 victory.

The senior had some variation to how he found the end zone, scoring via rushing, receiving, interception return and punt return. Whited mentioned he aims for paydirt every time he gets the rock.

“Just trying to help my team out as many ways as I can and whenever I get the ball all I’m thinking is I need to score,” Whited said.

His five touchdowns tied a school record for most scored in a game, which is also held by his twin brother Garrett.

“I was definitely wanting to get the ball the next time that I scored on my fifth time,” Whited said. “Definitely wanted to score that sixth time to tell my twin I one upped him basically.”

His coach, Michael Rhodes, said a big reason why his back is able to have so much success is his ability to find the holes.

“He’s able to cut at full speed, he’s got great vision, he knows where his blockers are, he sets his blockers up well and in open field, he’s just dangerous and electric,” Rhodes said.

“A lot of people say I’m shifty which when I do get the ball I’m just thinking ‘If he picks up this block, then there’s a good chance I’m gone,'” Whited said.

The Spartans aim to make it two-straight wins when they travel to Twin Springs on Friday.