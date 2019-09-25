Player of the Week: Dobyns-Bennett Quarterback Zane Whitson

The junior tossed for 233 yards and five touchdowns in a 66-0 win over Hardin Valley

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dobyns-Bennett junior quarterback Zane Whitson was named the Watauga Orthopedics and Champion Chevrolet Player of the Week Tuesday.

Whitson was an integral part in keeping the Indians undefeated with their 66-0 homecoming victory over Hardin Valley. The junior threw for 233 yards and five touchdowns on 11-16 attempts.

The quarterback mentioned success starts everyday at practice.

“We got to have great energy every practice and if we have great energy and come out with the same focus everyday than we should be just fine,” Whitson said. “We prepared very well for Hardin Valley and when ever you come out feeling prepared, we had great energy in practice that week”

Whitson also said his squads success hasn’t come easy.

“I worked hard in the offseason of just trying to just work on my speed and work on my arm and having great receivers out there to catch the ball, it makes it great for me,” Whitson said. “Our line is very good, our defense is really good and everybody is clicking at the same time, so it’s making us have a great season so far.”

Dobyns-Bennett head coach Jerry Robertson also knows Whitson’s passion for the pigskin is big.

“He’s an unbelievable competitor and he’s a football junkie. You have in basketball, he’s just a field rat,” Robertson said.

The Indians look to keep the season intact when they travel to Daniel Boone on Friday.