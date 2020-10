GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Brennan Blair has shined for Daniel Boone all season long, even through plenty of Trail Blazer adversity. Jeremy Jenkins and his staff lost Devon White for the season in the second game of the season.

This was the same type of circumstance Blair and the Blazers dealt with last season when running back Charlie Cole missed a chunk of the season. Despite all the hurdles, Blair knows when he's called upon, he's got to step up.