Player of the Week: Daniel Boone running back Brennan Blair

The senior chalked up 257 total yards, five total touchdowns in the Blazers 35-13 victory over Morristown East

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brennan Blair has shined for Daniel Boone all season long, even through plenty of Trail Blazer adversity. Jeremy Jenkins and his staff lost Devon White for the season in the second game of the season.

This was the same type of circumstance Blair and the Blazers dealt with last season when running back Charlie Cole missed a chunk of the season. Despite all the hurdles, Blair knows when he’s called upon, he’s got to step up.

“Boone’s powerhouse for run and Coach Jenkins definitely loves to run,” Blair said. “It’s a big mentality just to go with everything and have what you got and just put in hard work and once you put in hard work you get a lot out of it.”

The senior had a heavy workload in the Blazers’ 35-13 victory over Morristown East with Blair carrying the rock 30 times, chalking up 257 yards and five total touchdowns, including four on the ground.

“Ya know, one of those kids that’s the life of the party and he’s just glad he’s with us,” Jenkins said. “He’s really durable, he’s one of those kids that’s started since he was a freshman, he’s been around, he’s played a lot of football and we put a lot on him and he’s done a good job of taking on that responsibility and giving results to us.”

Before Friday’s game, Blair gained extra motivation when he found out about a tough situation one of his coaches was going through.

“I talked before the game, some of the coaches had some crazy stuff going and everything,” Blair said. “I said I’m dedicating this game for one of my coaches and I did that.”

Blair and the Blazers hope to keep up the momentum when they travel to Volunteer on Friday.