Player of the Week: Daniel Boone RB Brennan Blair

The Trailblazers running back chalked up nearly 200 yards and four touchdowns in the 28-20 win over David Crockett

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daniel Boone earned one of the biggest victories in recent memory Friday night, taking down longtime rival David Crockett 28-20 and a big reason was Brennan Blair.

The running back chalked up nearly 200 yards and all four touchdowns in the Trailblazers 28-20 victory over rival David Crockett, but the junior knows it was an all-around team effort.

“Big ole team win, these lineman out here, come out here, hardworking every single day and it pushes me, having a fire under my toe to go,” Blair said.

The victory was the fourth in-a-row for the Trailblazers, which moved their record to 5-4. Head coach Jeremy Jenkins echoed Blair’s praise.

“That was a great team victory for our football team and our conference and to get us back where we got a chance to host a playoff game,” Jenkins said.

Three of the four scores Blair recorded were 32 yards or longer, which shows the breakaway speed of the junior.

“I think the biggest thing was when he broke the line of scrimmage, he was gone and they’ve got a lot of quality athletes over there, but it looked like he was the fastest person at the time and really caught everybody’s eye, everybody thought he was as fast as he is,” Jenkins said.

Aside from his wheels, one thing aspect that shines in the running backs game is how he’s able to survey the field.

“I think the biggest thing that stands out with him is that he sees, he sees the cutback lane as good as any back we’ve had here,” Jenkins said. “He hits it at a really low pad level and try to get him going north and south as much as we can.”

Aside from having a tremendous skill set on the the field, the junior leads with his action off it as well.

“I love being a leader. Out here everybody looks up to me, they work as hard as me. They see me working hard, they want to work hard,” Blair said. “Just take it with pride and go out here and work, get going and be a leader.”

Jenkins knows how impactful Blair is when he’s setting a great example.

“Great person in the classroom, one of the kids at our school that a lot of people look up to in the community, especially the young kids and he’s a junior, that’s just the big thing, he’s a junior,” Jenkins said.

No matter what the age of the running back, he’s going to be crucial as the Trailblazers look to continue their success. Daniel Boone travels to Cherokee on Friday.