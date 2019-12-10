Larkins, Maupin rewarded for this year’s efforts

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — David Crockett quarterback Cade Larkins has been named the WJHL Player of the Year while Elizabethton’s Cade Maupin was picked as the Fan-Favorite Player of the Year for 2019.

Larkins and Maupin were selected from a field of 12 local high school football players who have proven themselves to be top-notch athletes.

The Crockett quarterback was under 100 yards short of owning the all-time Tennessee passing record. Larkins won’t be far from his high school stomping grounds with the gunslinger continuing his career at ETSU.

Maupin, who transferred to Elizabethton from Dobyns-Bennett, helped the Cyclones win their first state title in more than 80 years. The senior made his presence felt on both sides of the ball with Maupin carrying the load in the backfield and locking down wide receivers as a defensive back.

