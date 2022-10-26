HONAKER, Va. (WJHL) – Honaker Tigers junior running back Aidan Lowe has been running rampant in Russell County all season long, but he put up some numbers that surprised even himself last Friday night.

“I’d probably say ‘I don’t believe you and there’s no way that could happen to me,'” he said.

“You see it so often now, how it’s becoming like second nature for him and everything,” Honaker head football coach Todd Tiller said. “But, I didn’t even realize he had eight until after the game.”

Eight – as in eight total touchdowns for Lowe. It set a new single-game school record and fell one score shy of the Virginia state record.

“When you finally get in the zone, it’s like you don’t want to get out of it at all,” Lowe said. “I don’t really get out of it once I get in the zone.”

Lowe toted his 19 carries for 212 yards and four touchdowns, adding six receptions for 90 yards and four more scores.

“You can kind of see that special little glide he’s got and the moves he makes and everything,” Tiller said. “He’s just a special football player. We like our chances when we go call his number.”

There’s no doubt Lowe is the go-to guy, but he makes the most of those touches thanks to the efforts of his teammates.

“My team helps me; I help my team,” he said. “They don’t let me down; I don’t let them down.”

“The competitiveness, the will to go out there to be the best they can be,” Tiller said of the unique nature of the squad. “They know, collectively, as a team, they’re better than being an individual, only one person.”

Tiller said that type of attitude being preached and practiced by one of the team’s top players sets an infectious standard for the whole program.

“He leads by example, and he doesn’t have to be the vocal [leader]. He can be the vocal [leader], but when you’ve got a kid that’s like ‘Alright, it’s time to get to work,’ it makes things a lot easier,” Tiller said.

“We won last week, and it was a really big game, but getting right back to it and getting another win this week is the goal and it’s going to be the same for the rest of the year,” Lowe said.

Honaker (5-3) will travel to Northwood (3-5) for a non-district contest on Friday night.