GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s hard to keep Greeneville senior Hayden Goad off the gridiron on Friday nights.

“He’s one of the most athletic guys we’ve got on the football team and we want to get those guys on offense as much as we can,” head coach Eddie Spradlen said.

Goad made a big splash at wide receiver in a 54-7 win over Sullivan East, including a 50-yard touchdown catch just before the close of the half.

“They called it last second,” Goad said. “I’ve been wanting to run that all year.”

But, somehow he shone even brighter at defensive back, notching two interceptions, returning one for a score, while also forcing and recovering a fumble.

On offense, his three catches totaled 65 yards and the touchdown.

“Just any other night, really,” he said. “Just coming out and playing football with the boys.”

While the night didn’t feel extraordinary, he knows performances like that don’t happen without putting in the work.

“Just watching film helps a lot,” he said. “And Coach Trev out here working on our breaks in our DB drills. That just helps a lot too.”

He’s also been helped the last few years by some of the all-state performers that have come before him on the outside.

“When you’re going against them every day at practice last year, watching them and stuff, it helps a lot,” Goad explained. “Their being leaders and helping you helps a lot.”

“He’s just gotten better and better because he’s competed against those guys over his time,” Spradlen said. “He’s not always won [those matchups], but he’s continued to get better and better.”

Now, Goad is one of ‘those guys’ – a senior leader for the Greene Devils.

“You’re not going to hear him talking a lot during practice,” Spradlen said. “But, he’s going to do all the things we’re asking for him to do right now.”

“Just picking your teammates up when they’re down,” he said. “If they make a bad play, keep their head in the game, picking them up.”

And helping carry them to the main prize at the end of the season.

“We all got one goal and it’s to win a state championship and just work hard every day,” he said.

Greeneville (5-0) will host Grainger on Friday night, as it honors its 15 seniors ahead of the region battle at 7 p.m.