GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Neither team’s region standings are on the line when Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett get together, but that doesn’t make it a meaningless game.

“Even though it’s a non-conference game, DB’s always been a rival,” Greene Devils senior quarterback Brady Quillen said. Thanks to a shoe-string tackle on the final play of the game, Greeneville held on to earn a statement win over DB, 21-20, on Friday night.

“They’re taking what they’re doing in practice into the games on Friday night and it gives us a chance to be successful,” head coach Eddie Spradlen said.

A defensive stop on a two-point conversion certainly won the Greene Devils the game, but the team scored the points it needed to pick up the “W” thanks, in part, to Brady Quillen. He completed 13-of-18 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns on Friday.

The senior was glad for the win but believes his performance was less than perfect. “I definitely missed a couple passes, especially towards the end I should have made,” he said.

But, Spradlen says that a never-satisfied mentality defines who Brady Quillen is.

“It comes back to Brady – what kind of character he has,” he said. “You know, he’s a hard worker, he shows up every day.”

“He’s just a gritty – he’s going to do everything you ask him to, he’s going to give the max of his potential every game, regardless of who it is,” Spradlen continued. “He’s going to play hard.”

Things haven’t always gone Quillen’s way this fall, but the adversity hasn’t changed the young man’s convictions. “He’s been banged up throughout the season, but he’s been out there still continuing to grind and show up every day and get better,” Spradlen said.

“I try to do my best, give it my all and just try to make the best play possible for my teammates and do the best I can for the coaches,” Quillen explained.

Greeneville is off to a 6-0 start for a second-straight season and Quillen credits the dedication of his teammates, and particularly, the coaching staff.

“Even after big wins, there is always stuff they criticize us on because that’s what we need,” Quillen said. “We need hard coaching and it really helps show up.”

However, Spradlen believes the team’s chances begin with the guys who have been around the block before – guys like Quillen, the two-time captain.

“When you [have] dudes like him leading your football team, you [have] a chance to be successful,” he said.

Greeneville hosts region foe Seymour for homecoming on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.