Elizabethton’s Cade Maupin is the Week one Player of the Week award winner

There was more than just rain falling on the first week of football a cyclone landed in Johnson City.

Elizabethton senior Cade Maupin had a coming out party for his first game in a Betsy uniform chalking up 152 yards and one touchdown.

“Cade on behalf of Watauga Orthopaedics and Champion Chevrolet, congratulations on being selected as the player of the week (cheering)

“This game means a lot to me, I wanted to just have one last good season andIi know this team and they’re willing to do whatever it takes and that’s what I want to be a part of.”

Maupin plays both sides of the ball and there’s one play that sticks out from the 28-20 victory over Science Hill.

“That was a huge play in the game, there was no question, how he made that play is yet to be seen, but it’s one of the greatest pictures you’ll ever see of a high school football player on a Friday night.”

“i saw the dude coming deep and i tried to kind of play it off let the dude look open and i went over there and just…i was just trying to make a play on the ball and it kind just stuck to my hand.”

Even though Maupin transferred from Dobyns-Bennett this type of production was expected of the senior.

“He’s been there, he’s done that, he’s got a calm about him. from the first day he came, he put his head down and went to work.”

“It’s been hard definitely, but coach Witten has helped me a lot and I have worked a lot together he’s helped me learn the plays and just how the offense and how everything works around here.”

Well if coach Witten and Maupin continue to work in harmony there’s going to be more cyclone warnings across the area.

In Elizabethton Jesse Krull, WJHL Sports