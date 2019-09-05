David Crockett QB Cade Larkins is the Week two Player of the Week

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – David Crockett quarterback Cade Larkins is one of the best gunslingers in the state.

“When it comes to crunch time, there’s nobody better than 16,” David Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley said.

“A lot of it is mental and being comfortable out there and coaches did a great job of preparing us and preparing me and getting us ready for the game,” Larkins said.

The senior led the Pioneers to a 62-34 victory over Science Hill last week, throwing for 330 yards and six total touchdowns. But this performance was a full team effort.

“My o-line was doing a great job giving me time and receivers making plays and running the ball great, open up lanes for the passing game helps out a lot,” Larkins said.

“I was proud of the way he was able to come out and really respond in Week 2 against a big-time opponent, one of the best schools in Northeast Tennessee, to come out and perform like that,” Chandley said.

Larkins might not have taken all the credit, but he will gladly accept the award.

Larkins shines on the field, but he might excel even more off it.

“As good as a football player he is, he’s a better kid and I think that translates to the field and I think he rubs off on his teammates a lot, he’s a 4.1 student, 27 ACT, do it all kind of kid,” Chandley said.

“Without that stuff you’re not going to be a good football player, in the long run. That’s what’s going to get you places, so I try to focus a lot on that and I feel like it’s helped me a lot,” Larkins said.

“Not only is he a great quarterback, but he’s wanting to learn every single week,” Chandley said. “He’s wanting to get better from the mistakes that he made and what corrections we need to make to be better next week.”

That type of cerebral approach will be crucial at the next level.

“You know it’s all about mindset in college, you’ve got to be able to dissect the defense before the play starts and we started doing some of that this year,” Chandley said. “Getting a pre-snap read, where we’re going with the football kind of thing.”

Larkins is excited for the future, but he doesn’t want to look past the present.

“Just trying to soak it all in right now and enjoy every bit of it because you never get this back, and at the same time I’m just enjoying high school because it’s my last year of it,” Larkins said.

Now as he appreciates his final prep season, he still has some familiar schools on his shortlist.

“I love ETSU, it’s close to home. I also love Chatt. I’m going to take some visits during the season and I’ll probably make my decision after the season.”

