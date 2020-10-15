D-B’s Tylar Tesnear Week 8 Player of the Week

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett running back Tylar Tesnear is this week’s Watauga Orthopeadics and Champion Chevrolet Player of the Week.

“I’m really dedicated during practice, we have really good practices with high energy,” Tesnear said.

That preparation turned into a performance the senior ran wild against Farragut with Tesnear galloping for 241 yards and four touchdowns.

“I give a lot of credit to my o-line and the tight ends, they make huge holes for me and I’ve just got to make one miss,” Tesnear said.

“Tyler does such a good job of taking coaching of being able to understand where the balls inserted in the line, where it’s got to be leveraged,” Christian said.

But even with that knowledge did this Indian believe he was going to put up numbers as he did on Friday?

“Honestly, yeah. I’ve got a great o-line, all my receivers blocked too,” said Tesnear.

And these Tribesmen know the journey is far from over.

Christian said: “Tyler along with every other kid on this team has really got to stay hungry and disciplined.”

So the Dobyns-Bennett bunch just has to keep those feet moving.