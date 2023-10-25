ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Abingdon needed a win over a tough Ridgeview squad on Friday night to stay in the Mountain 7 District hunt.

“We had a lot of bye-week preparation into there,” junior running back Owen Barr said. “We just knew we had to come out and play.”

And play they did.

The Falcons crushed the Wolfpack, 49-14 at their place. They were paced by the swift feet of running back, Owen Barr.

“He’s really running the football hard and making people miss,” head coach Garrett Amburgey said. “He’s not going down on first contact.”

Barr was also incredibly efficient in Clintwood, rushing his eleven carries for 143 yards, while scoring four total touchdowns. He also added two receptions for 75 more yards.

“I think, you know, give it all you got,” Barr said of his mindset when he touches the ball. “Make the plays you can and take the opportunities you got.”

Perhaps the most impressive part of the junior’s ground-game production this season, is that he’s still learning the ropes.

“Owen has been a receiver his whole life, so this is his first year at running back,” Amburgey admitted.

“I had to learn how to read the gaps, you know,” Barr said. “Read my linemen, read all that – learn all the new plays. So, it was tough.”

It was only a matter of time before the triple-jump track and field athlete found his way into the backfield. Now that he’s growing more comfortable in his role each week, he’s starting to enjoy himself that much more.

“Running back is fun, man,” he said. “It’s the funnest position I’ve ever been in.”

Amburgey believes Barr’s versatility as a runner and a pass-catcher is what makes him one of the team’s top weapons. But, to be district champions in a few week’s time – No. 1 knows it’s all about one thing.

“It just comes down to hard work – hard work and effort.”

Abingdon will face another tough district opponent in Union (7-1) on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.