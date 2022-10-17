GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 viewers voted over the weekend and decided Friday’s top play came from the West Greene Buffaloes.

Voters gave the majority of votes to Jaden Gregg, who zipped his way through the Unicoi County defense to open field and touchdown.

West Greene won by a hair, taking home the W with a final score of 24-23.

Other contenders for the Best Play of the Week included a blocked and recovered punt by Wise Central’s Jude Davis and Science Hill’s TD run by Jaysahn Swartz, who broke tackle after tackle.

