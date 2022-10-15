JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!
Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.
Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:
- Play #1: Wise Central’s Jude Davis blocks a Union punt and recovers it for a touchdown.
- Play #2: West Greene’s Jaden Gregg navigates the Unicoi County defense for a score.
- Play #3: Science Hill’s Jaysahn Swartz hits Tyler Moon, who sheds would-be tacklers on his way to the endzone.
Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.
The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.
