JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

Play #1: Unicoi County’s Garrett Sellers gets up to intercept a Sullivan East pass.

Play #2: Virginia High’s Brody Jones hits Dante Worley over the middle, who bounces off two would-be tacklers for a touchdown.

Play #3: Chuckey Doak’s Brock Rush intercepts a South Greene pass and takes the ball 99 yards the other way for a score.

Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.

The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.