Vote Now: Week 9 Play of the Week

Play of the Week

(WJHL) — It’s time to pick this week’s play of the week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

  • Play #1: Brody Hicks returns the kickoff for 70 yards for a Hampton touchdown
  • Play #2: Daniel Boone’s Hagen Edwards rumbles through the defense for the score
  • Play #3: Mason Laws from Greeneville puts six on the board with the punt return 

Voting is open through 6 p.m. Friday. The winning play will be revealed once the poll closes. There is a limit of one vote per hour.

(App users: Click here to vote if the poll does not load below.)

