JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!
Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.
Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:
- Play #1: Union’s Reyshawn Anderson lofts up a ball that’s hauled in over the defender by Paul Huff
- Play #2: Elizabethton’s Jeriah Griffin takes this first-quarter punt return 65 yards for a score
- Play #3: Dobyns-Bennett cooks up a double-reverse flea flicker, as Austin Sykes finds Keldan Mullins for the TD
Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.
The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.