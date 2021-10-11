Vote Now: Week 8 Play of the Week

(WJHL) — It’s time to pick this week’s Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

The contenders in this week’s poll are:

  • Play #1: Union’s Xavier Lomax busts through Ridgeview’s defense for the score
  • Play #2: Happy Valley’s flea-flicker ends inside the redzone
  • Play #3:  Mason Gudger’s (Greeneville) first quarter run moves him into the third spot on the all-time rushing record 

Voting is open through 6 p.m. Friday. The winning play will be revealed once the poll closes. Voting is limited to one vote per hour.

