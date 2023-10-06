JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

Play #1: Unaka’s Connor McKinney has his pass deflected twice, but still caught by Isaiah White for the touchdown

Play #2: South Greene’s TJ Buckner elevates and reels in a one-handed catch from teammate Jacob Susong

Play #3: Johnson County’s Carter Rhudy steps in front of the Chuckey-Doak pass and makes a house call for the Longhorns

Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.

The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.