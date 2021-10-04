Vote Now: Week 7 Play of the Week

(WJHL) — It’s time to pick this week’s Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

The contenders in this week’s poll are:

  • Play 1: Abingdon’s Cole Lambert heaves this downfield to Haynes Carter who wins the 50-50 ball
  • Play 2: Micah Montgomery turns to a whole other gear for a Tennessee High touchdown
  • Play 3: Jaxon Diamond finds his Science Hill teammate with a bomb downfield to Jack Torbett 

Voting is open through 6 p.m. Friday. The winner will be announced once the poll closes. Voting is limited to one vote per hour.

