Vote Now: Week 6 Play of the Week

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) — It’s time to vote for the Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

Play 1: Happy Valley’s Andrew Little climbs the ladder for the INT

Play 2: Jaden Keller snatches the rock and returns it for a Tennessee High pick-six

Play 3: David Crockett’s Brenden Reid bounces off a couple of tacklers on his way to the endzone 

Voting is open through 6 p.m. Thursday. The winner will be announced shortly after the poll closes. There is a limit of one vote per hour.

(App Users: Click here to vote)

