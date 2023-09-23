JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!
Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.
Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:
- Play #1: Rye Cove’s Landon Lane makes a few defenders miss and stretches out for a hard-fought touchdown
- Play #2: Elizabethton’s Jeriah Griffin takes a short screen pass and spins in for a long-distance score
- Play #3: Patrick Henry’s Camron Goodspeed sheds seven would-be tacklers before he finds paydirt
Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.
The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.