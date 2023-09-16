JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!
Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.
Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:
- Dobyns-Bennett’s special teams come up big in the second quarter when they block a field goal attempt
- West Ridge’s Ethan Amyx takes it 80 yards for the score to regain the lead for West Ridge
- South Greene’s Dion Blair picks it off and takes it all the way home for the Rebels’ first touchdown
- Gate City’s Corey Byrd takes it downfield for a 90-yard touchdown
Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.
The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.