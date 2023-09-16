JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

Dobyns-Bennett’s special teams come up big in the second quarter when they block a field goal attempt

West Ridge’s Ethan Amyx takes it 80 yards for the score to regain the lead for West Ridge

South Greene’s Dion Blair picks it off and takes it all the way home for the Rebels’ first touchdown

Gate City’s Corey Byrd takes it downfield for a 90-yard touchdown

Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.

The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.