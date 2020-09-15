Vote Now: Week 4 Play of the Week

(WJHL) — It’s time to pick this week’s Play of the Week! This week’s poll features plays by Sullivan South, Morristown West, and Science Hill.

Watch the plays in the video above and vote in the poll below.

Here’s are the contenders in this week’s poll:

Play #1: Eli Jones won’t be denied a trip to the end zone as the senior chalks up six for Sullivan South

Play #2: Morristown West executes the tip drill perfectly as Dylan Cribley heaves it for Zachary Barnette, but Jonny Fine hauls it in

Play #3: Science Hill’s Jaxon Diamond evades the defenders, firing it to the back of the end zone for AJ Martin

Voting is open through 6 p.m. Thursday. The winning play will be announced shortly after the poll closes. There is a limit of one vote per hour.

(App Users: Click here to vote)