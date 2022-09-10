(WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

Play 1: Union’s Paul Huff goes up and over a J.I. Burton wide receiver for an acrobatic interception.

Play 2: Hampton’s Dominique Burleson blazes a path to the endzone on the opening kickoff of the second half.

Play 3: Unaka’s Jamol Blamo will not be denied, as he wills his way to a rushing touchdown against Twin Springs.

Voting will remain open through noon Monday. Voting is limited to one per hour.

The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.