VOTE NOW: Week 3 Play of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plays from Dobyns-Bennett, Elizabethton, and Happy Valley are contenders for this week’s Play of the Week.

Play 1 – Dobyns-Bennett’s Tyler Tesnear didn’t let a grab to the facemask bring him down. During Friday’s game against Bearden, an opposing player grabbed Tesnear’s face mask in an attempt the force him down, but the Indians’ running back broke free, bounced back up, and ran several yards for a touchdown.

Play 2 – When Elizabethton’s Bryson Rollins heaved one to the end zone during Friday’s game against Sullivan East, wide receiver Teddy Orton was there to catch it. Orton made a beautiful catch in the corner of the endzone with an East defender close behind.

Play 3 – With just 25 seconds left in the game, the Happy Valley Warriors were down 7-8 against the Hampton Bulldogs. Happy Valley’s Eli Ayers rolled out under pressure and threw toward the endzone where Gabe Nickles dropped to the ground to make the game-winning catch.

