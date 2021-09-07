Vote Now: Week 3 Play of the Week

(WJHL) — It’s time to pick this week’s Play of the Week!
Watch the plays above and vote down below.
Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:
- Play #1: West Ridge’s Ethan Bergeron heaves it downfield to Cale Bryan who lays out for the snag
- Play #2: Chance Point from Hampton doesn’t give up on the catch, coming down with the bobbled ball
- Play #3: Brayden Reid snatches this pass away from the defender for the David Crockett score
Voting is open through 6 p.m. Friday. The winner will be announced shortly thereafter. There is a limit of one vote per hour.
App Users: Click here to vote if the poll does not load below.