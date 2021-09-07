Vote Now: Week 3 Play of the Week

(WJHL) — It’s time to pick this week’s Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote down below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

  • Play #1: West Ridge’s Ethan Bergeron heaves it downfield to Cale Bryan who lays out for the snag
  • Play #2: Chance Point from Hampton doesn’t give up on the catch, coming down with the bobbled ball
  • Play #3: Brayden Reid snatches this pass away from the defender for the David Crockett score

Voting is open through 6 p.m. Friday. The winner will be announced shortly thereafter. There is a limit of one vote per hour.

App Users: Click here to vote if the poll does not load below.

