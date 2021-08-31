Vote Now: Week 2 Play of the Week

Jonesborough, Tenn. (WJHL) — On the evening of August 16, the Harrell Group got the first call from a government organization to help get people out of Afghanistan by President Biden's August 31 deadline.

"One of the hardest parts was the coordination on the ground, getting approvals to get aircraft in there. Then, once you get the aircraft in there, are your people on the ground, in the airport ready to board it?" said Mike Lewis, co-owner and chief operating officer. "Because you only have a small window to get the people on the bird and get them out. That was why we had the plan of sending people over there, put them on the ground to help facilitate that part of it."