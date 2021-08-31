Vote Now: Week 2 Play of the Week

Play of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) — It’s time to pick this week’s play of the week.

Watch the plays above and vote down below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

  • Play 1: Greeneville’s Jakobi Gillespie soars for the interception and takes it the distance for the pick-six
  • Play 2: Jake Carson lofts it over the top to Jonavan Gillespie who plucks it out of mid-air for the Dobyns-Bennett score
  • Play 3: Tip drill comes to life for Tazewell with the Bulldogs converting on the catch

Voting is open through 6 p.m. Friday. The winner will be announced shortly thereafter. There is a limit of one vote per hour.

App Users: Click here to vote if the poll does not load below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories