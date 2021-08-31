Vote Now: Week 2 Play of the Week

(WJHL) — It’s time to pick this week’s play of the week.
Watch the plays above and vote down below.
Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:
- Play 1: Greeneville’s Jakobi Gillespie soars for the interception and takes it the distance for the pick-six
- Play 2: Jake Carson lofts it over the top to Jonavan Gillespie who plucks it out of mid-air for the Dobyns-Bennett score
- Play 3: Tip drill comes to life for Tazewell with the Bulldogs converting on the catch
Voting is open through 6 p.m. Friday. The winner will be announced shortly thereafter. There is a limit of one vote per hour.
App Users: Click here to vote if the poll does not load below.