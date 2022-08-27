(WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!
Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.
Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:
- Play 1: David Crockett’s Jake Fox tosses a perfect ball to Lamarkus Dunn for an acrobatic touchdown
- Play 2: Daniel Boone’s Brogan Jones jumps a West Ridge pass and takes it back for a pick-six score
- Play 3: Happy Valley’s Joseph Sowards carries three defenders over the goal line for a hard-earned touchdown
Voting will remain open through noon Monday. Voting is limited to one per hour.
The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.