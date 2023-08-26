JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

Play #1: Chuckey-Doak’s Isaiah Treadway picks off an early Grainger pass and takes it back nearly 80 yards for a touchdown.

Play #2: Honaker’s Aidan Lowe takes a Lebanon punt back for a touchdown in a “Coal Bowl” victory.

Play #3: Tennessee High’s Donnie Thomas shakes a few Sullivan East tacklers and skirts down the sideline for a long TD.

Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.

The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.