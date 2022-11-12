JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

Play #1: Chuckey-Doak’s Brock Rush somehow stays on his feet and scampers in for a long touchdown.

Play #2: Elizabethton’s Cade Russell stretches for the pylon and scores at Anderson County.

Play #3: Science Hill’s Tyler Moon lifts off for an 80-yard touchdown run to open the second half.

Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.

The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.