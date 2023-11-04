JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

Play #1: Greeneville’s Hayden Goad steps in front of a Fulton pass and returns it for six points

Play #2: Twin Springs’ Seth Pendergrass climbs over the defender to bring in the touchdown catch

Play #3: Virginia High’s Logan Slagle throws a stiff arm before scampering for an 85-yard score

Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.

The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.