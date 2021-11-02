Vote Now: Week 11 Play of the Week

(WJHL) — It’s time to pick this week’s Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

  • Play 1: Tennessee High’s David Campbell comes down with the tipped ball for turnover
  • Play 2: Garrison Barrett connects with Heath Miller for a Volunteer score
  • Play 3: Chuckey-Doak’s Caden Tullock calls his own number for the touchdown

Voting will remain open through 6 p.m. Friday. The winner will be revealed once the poll closes. Voting is limited to one per hour.

(Click here if the poll does not load below.)

