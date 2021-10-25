Vote Now: Week 10 Play of the Week

Play of the Week

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) — It’s time to pick this week’s Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

  • Play 1: Abingdon’s Malique Hounshell stiff arms a defender as he attacks the edge
  • Play 2: Mason Laws climbs the ladder as taps his toe for a big Greeneville gain
  • Play 3: Dane Elkins of Wise Central scoops up the slippery rock for the score

Voting is open through 6 p.m. Friday. The winner will be announced when the poll closes. Voting is limited to one vote per hour.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories