Vote Now: Week 10 Play of the Week

(WJHL) — It’s time to pick this week’s Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

Play 1: Abingdon’s Malique Hounshell stiff arms a defender as he attacks the edge

Abingdon’s Malique Hounshell stiff arms a defender as he attacks the edge Play 2: Mason Laws climbs the ladder as taps his toe for a big Greeneville gain

Mason Laws climbs the ladder as taps his toe for a big Greeneville gain Play 3: Dane Elkins of Wise Central scoops up the slippery rock for the score

Voting is open through 6 p.m. Friday. The winner will be announced when the poll closes. Voting is limited to one vote per hour.