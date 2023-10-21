JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

Play #1: David Crockett executes a perfect hook-and-ladder, as Jake Whaley’s initial pass to Zeke Slone is pitched back to Dylan Callahan for a TD

Play #2: J.I. Burton’s Tyson Welch launches a pass to Braylon McConnell who keeps his concentration for a lengthy two-point conversion

Play #3: John Battle’s Braxton Emerson outruns the entire Gate City defense before spinning into the endzone for a score

Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.

The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.