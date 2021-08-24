Vote Now: Week 1 play of the week

(WJHL) — It’s time to pick this week’s Play of the Week!
Watch the plays above and vote down below.
Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:
- Play 1: Bryson Rollins and Jake Roberts connect on a flea-flicker touchdown
- Play 2: Unaka’s Jamal Blamo explodes past the entire North Greene defense for the score
- Play 3: Garrison Barrett of Volunteer lets it fly for a 71-yard score to Heath Miller
Voting is open through 6 p.m. Thursday. The winner will be announced shortly thereafter. There is a limit of one vote per hour.
(App users: Click Here to view poll and vote)
