Vote Now: Week 1 play of the week

(WJHL) — It’s time to pick this week’s Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote down below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

Play 1: Bryson Rollins and Jake Roberts connect on a flea-flicker touchdown

Bryson Rollins and Jake Roberts connect on a flea-flicker touchdown Play 2: Unaka’s Jamal Blamo explodes past the entire North Greene defense for the score

Unaka’s Jamal Blamo explodes past the entire North Greene defense for the score Play 3: Garrison Barrett of Volunteer lets it fly for a 71-yard score to Heath Miller

Voting is open through 6 p.m. Thursday. The winner will be announced shortly thereafter. There is a limit of one vote per hour.

(App users: Click Here to view poll and vote)

Voting is open through 6 p.m. Thursday. The winner will be announced shortly thereafter. There is a limit of one vote per hour.