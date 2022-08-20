(WJHL) — It’s time to pick this week’s Play of the Week!
Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.
Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:
- Play #1: David Crockett’s Jaevon Emile returns a first-quarter kickoff for the team’s first touchdown of the season
- Play #2: Happy Valley’s Cole Deakins goes up and over the defender to haul in a TD catch
- Play #3: Unicoi County’s Caleb Pelaez scoops the ball up off the turf for a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown
Voting will remain open through noon Monday. Voting is limited to one per hour.
The winner will be announced on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m.