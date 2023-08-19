JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!
Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.
Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:
- Play 1: Elizabethton’s Eli Blevins steps in front of this Science Hill pass and returns in 30 yards for a touchdown
- Play 2: Greeneville’s Corbin Cannon fits the ball in a tight window to Aa’Darian Samples for an 82-yard TD strike
- Play 3: Chuckey-Doak’s Hayden Roper snags a Unaka pass and carries the ball back for a pick-6
Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.
The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.