JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

Play 1: Elizabethton’s Eli Blevins steps in front of this Science Hill pass and returns in 30 yards for a touchdown

Play 2: Greeneville’s Corbin Cannon fits the ball in a tight window to Aa’Darian Samples for an 82-yard TD strike

Play 3: Chuckey-Doak’s Hayden Roper snags a Unaka pass and carries the ball back for a pick-6

Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.

The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.