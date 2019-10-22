VOTE NOW: Play of the Week – Week 9

(WJHL) — It’s time to vote for this week’s Play of the Week!
This week’s poll features play by Johnson County, Virginia High, and Greeneville.
- Play 1: Curtis Lowe comes down with the bobbled ball for a Johnson County pick-six
- Play 2: Virginia High’s Stevie Thomas weaves through the defense for the score
- Play 3: The blocked punt from Greeneville’s Will Albright leads to a AJ Greenway recovery
Vote in the poll below. Voting ends Thursday night.
(App users: click here to vote).
Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night.