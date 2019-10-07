VOTE NOW: Play of the Week – Week 7

(WJHL) – It’s time to pick this week’s Play of the Week!

This week’s poll features plays by Unaka, Chuckey-Doak, and Dobyns-Bennett:

Play 1: Unaka’s Daniel Shearl scoops and scores for 90 yards

Play 2: Hayden Rush from Chuckey-Doak hauls in the bobbled ball for the touchdown

Play 3: Dobyns Bennett's Tyler Tesnear jukes a defender and races for the score

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below!

(App users: click here to vote).

Voting ends Thursday night!

