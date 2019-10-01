VOTE NOW: Play of the Week – Week 6

(WJHL) – It’s time to vote for this week’s Play of the Week!
Plays by Sullivan East, Tennessee High, and Tazewell are in this week’s poll:
- Play #1: Sullivan East’s fake field goal connection between Dylan White and Clayton Ivester Jr for the TD
- Play #2: Reece Proffitt’s over the shoulder catch to give Tennessee High great field position
- Play #3: Chancellor Harris of Tazewell cuts through the first level for the long score
Vote for the play that you think is the best! Voting ends Thursday night.
