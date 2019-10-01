VOTE NOW: Play of the Week – Week 6

(WJHL) – It’s time to vote for this week’s Play of the Week!

Plays by Sullivan East, Tennessee High, and Tazewell are in this week’s poll:

Play #1: Sullivan East’s fake field goal connection between Dylan White and Clayton Ivester Jr for the TD

Sullivan East’s fake field goal connection between Dylan White and Clayton Ivester Jr for the TD Play #2: Reece Proffitt’s over the shoulder catch to give Tennessee High great field position

Reece Proffitt’s over the shoulder catch to give Tennessee High great field position Play #3: Chancellor Harris of Tazewell cuts through the first level for the long score

Vote for the play that you think is the best! Voting ends Thursday night.

