VOTE NOW: Play of the Week – Week 4

(WJHL) – Week four of high school football is in the books and plays by Volunteer, Happy Valley, and Elizabethton are in contention for this week’s Play of the Week.

Watch the plays above the vote in the poll below!

Voting ends Thursday night. The winning play will be posted on WJHL.com on Friday.

Play 1: Volunteer WR Peyton Derrick slices through the defense for the score

Play 2: Happy Valley LB Eli Phillips comes down with bobbling INT

Play 3: Elizabethon’s pitch and catch with QB Bryson Rollins and WR Braden Holly

App Users: Don’t see the poll? Click here to vote.

