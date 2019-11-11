1  of  6
Closings & Delays
Castlewood Christian Academy Lee County, VA Schools Norton, VA City Schools Russell County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

VOTE NOW: Play of the Week – Week 13

Play of the Week

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) — It’s time to pick this week’s Play of the Week!

This week’s poll features plays by Cloudland, Hampton, and Daniel Boone:

  • Play #1: Cloudland’s Hunter Shell connects with Gage McKinney for a long touchdown
  • Play #2: Jonah Jones hauls in the throw from Conner Jones for a Hampton score
  • Play #3: Charlie Cole from Daniel Boone scoops up the punt and returns it to the endzone

Vote using the poll below. Voting ends Thursday night.

Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories