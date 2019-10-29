VOTE NOW: Play of the Week – Week 10

(WJHL) — It’s time to vote for this week’s Play of the Week!
This week’s poll features plays by Volunteer, Wise Central, and Tennessee High.
- PLAY #1: Garrison Barrett finds Peyton Derrick for a Volunteer touchdown.
- PLAY #2: Wise Central’s CJ Crabtree rumbles up the middle for a tough touchdown.
- PLAY #3: Tennessee High’s Kelvin Coleman hauls in a tipped pass from Cole McBrayer for a long gain.
Vote using the poll below. Voting ends Thursday night.
App Users: Click here to vote.
Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night.