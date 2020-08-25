VOTE NOW: Play of the Week – Week 1

The top three plays comes from Sullivan Central, Tennessee High and Elizabethton

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Here are the options for Touchdown Friday Night’s top plays for week 1.

Watch the plays in the video above and vote in the poll below for the best play of the week.

Play #1: Sullivan Central quarterback Will Nottingham connects with Peyton Greene for a 55-yard touchdown

Play #2: Three-star recruit and Tennessee High defensive back Jaden Keller lays out a Dobyns-Bennett wide receiver

Play #3: Elizabethton quarterback Bryson Rollins lofts it up to Parker Hughes in the corner, who sneaks in both feet

Voting runs through Friday afternoon. The winner will be announced shortly thereafter.

Voting is limited to once per hour.

Cast your vote down below. (App Users: Click here to vote)