UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In one of the closest votes News Channel 11 Sports has ever seen, Unicoi County High School’s Garrett Sellers took the weekly honor of Best Play of the Week.

Sellers caught air and the ball Friday night, coming down with a momentous interception in the Blue Devils game against Sullivan East.

The play received 225 votes.

Unicoi County went on to win 56-35 at home.

Other plays in the running for Best Play of the Week were:

Virginia High’s Brody Jones hits Dante Worley over the middle, who bounces off two would-be tacklers for a touchdown. (221 votes)

Chuckey Doak’s Brock Rush intercepts a South Greene pass and takes the ball 99 yards the other way for a score. (181 votes)

Be sure to look for next week’s nominees for Best Play of the Week, and join News Channel 11 Sports for Touchdown Friday Night.