CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities has voted, and Unaka High School’s Jamol Blamo secured Week 4’s Best Play of the Week.

Twin Springs may have ultimately won the matchup with the Rangers, but Blamo wowed everyone as he broke through tackle after tackle and willed his way into the endzone.

Other plays from Friday that were in the running for the Best Play of the Week included:

Union’s Paul Huff goes up and over a J.I. Burton wide receiver for an acrobatic interception.

Hampton’s Dominique Burleson blazes a path to the endzone on the opening kickoff of the second half.

Be sure to check back in late Friday night to see which plays will be in the running for Week 5 Best Play of the Week.